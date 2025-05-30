New U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Texas named

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, a longtime federal prosecutor has been named by President Trump as the acting United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Texas.

Jay R. Combs has been working for the Department of Justice since 2006, where he started as Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) on the U.S.- Mexico border. While he was at AUSA, Combs focused on immigration, narcotics and human trafficking cases along with fraud and white collar crimes.

Through his tenure, Combs received multiple nationwide awards and was recognized for his contributions to the fight against international drug cartels. Combs served in the United States Army as a Judge Advocate General for six years after serving 20 years in the U.S. Army. While in the Army, he served in several roles, including Executive Officer of an Air Defense Artillery Battery.

Combs looks to carry out the current administration’s goal of keeping Americans safe.

“I am thankful to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for this opportunity and humbled by the honor of leading the Eastern District of Texas,” Combs said. “This opportunity to serve the American people is both a tremendous responsibility and a great privilege. This office plays a critical role in ensuring the American people are kept safe. I look forward to advancing the administration’s core priorities of immigration enforcement; combatting human trafficking and smuggling; attacking transnational organized crime, cartels, and gangs; and protecting the federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to protect us all. I look forward to working alongside our great prosecutors, staff and brave law enforcement partners.”

As federal prosecutor, Combs will oversee one of the busiest districts in the United States that prosecutes more foreign drug cartel leaders than most other U.S. Attorney’s Offices nationwide. The district represents 43 countries and over 3.5 million people. The district currently comprises six U.S. District divisions with federal district courts in Beaumont, Sherman, Plano, Tyler, Lufkin and Marshall.

