Bottom of the first. Swamp 1, DOGE 0.

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 3:47 pm

We learned this week that Elon Musk is returning fulltime to his regular job of building market-leading electric vehicles, launching manned vehicles into space, boring tunnels beneath cities and doing Lord alone knows what else that’s cool and innovative and on the bleeding edge of both technology and culture.

Musk’s departure is not a surprise. Under federal law, Musk is classified as a “Special Government Employee.” A Special Government Employee is limited to 130 days of service in any 365-day calendar year.

At the request of President Trump, Musk acted as the leader of the quasi-official Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE, as it is called, led by Musk and his posse of techno-nerds, started digging into government agencies looking for waste, fraud and abuse. What they found goes far beyond that definition and into the realm of the incomprehensibly stupid.

Early on Musk disclosed that the United States Agency for International Development – USAID – is spending money we don’t have on a long list of truly absurd wokey-woke programs designed to line the pockets of looney-lefty NGOs and their grossly overpaid executives. One of literally hundreds of examples is the $1.5 million spent on “exploring job opportunities for LGBTQ people in Serbia.”

So massive is the waste that in an interview Musk once characterized finding billions of dollars in completely idiotic government spending as “just the money you find in the couch cushions.”

We were all excited about DOGE. Finally, we said, we’re going to actually drain the swamp.

But it looks increasingly as if the swamp has drained DOGE. Florida governor Ron DeSantis summed it up:

DOGE and Elon were on a collision course with the swamp, and the question is, what would happen? And I don’t think there’s any question that DOGE fought the swamp and so far, the swamp has won. We have a Republican Congress, and to this day, we’re in the end of May, past Memorial Day, and not one cent in DOGE cuts have been implemented by the Congress. https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/DESANTIS-DOGE-FOUGHT-THE-SWAMP.wav

Between liberal federal court judges that blocked DOGE-driven spending cuts and employee layoffs; to insufferably bad media reporting focused entirely on emotional stories of federal employees losing their jobs; to squishy Republican legislators losing their nerve when entirely justifiable proposed spending cuts started to impact their districts, DOGE has not really had a significant impact on our staggering $2 trillion annual federal budget deficit.

And as DeSantis correctly states, there isn’t any enacted or pending legislation that implements even a single DOGE-recommended spending cut. As Musk correctly points out, Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” continues apace the unsustainable spending that has led this country to the precipice.

That precipice is defined as a staggering $37 trillion national debt that continues to grow and continues to loom as both a fiscal and national security threat.

Thus, we must hope that disappointments of the moment notwithstanding, Musk’s exit from DOGE nevertheless marks the end of the beginning of getting our fiscal house in order rather than the beginning of the end.

