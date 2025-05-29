Texas leaders defend THC ban at press conference featuring THC-laced snacks

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 4:14 pm

AUSTIN – KUT reports that with less than a week to go in the 89th legislative session, Texas lawmakers are rushing to get their bills out of the House and Senate and onto the governor’s desk. That includes two bills championed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, one of the most influential lawmakers in the state who has set his focus this year on regulating THC products. Standing before a table of THC-laced beverages and snacks, Patrick explained his mission this session. “This is to save an entire generation of being [sic] hooked on drugs,” he said. Standing next to Patrick was state Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock), author of Senate Bill 3, which would ban all consumable THC products, such as gummies or vapes. SB 3 has passed the legislature and now heads to the governor for approval. Patrick said he has “total confidence” that Gov. Greg Abbott would approve the legislation.

“I know where his heart is, and I know where he wants to be to protect children and adults,” Patrick said. Texas lawmakers legalized purchasing, possessing and selling hemp products in 2019. The industry has since boomed in the state. Perry said he’s been on a mission to overturn that legislation ever since. “It took about four years and unfortunately lives lost and lives ruined to get it to the level and awareness that I was able to bring it to,” he said. Under SB 3, Texans would still be able to buy non-psychoactive cannabis derivatives like CBD or CBG. The products would be required to be placed in child-resistant packaging. Patrick and Perry have both raised concerns over children accessing such products. In March, Patrick visited several shops selling THC consumables to check whether they were carding customers. When he arrived at an Austin CBD shop, The Happy Cactus Apothecary, an employee requested to see his ID to verify his age. “One of our employees said she asked for his ID, and he said ‘I’m Dan Patrick.’ And she said, ‘I still need to see your ID,’” shop owner, Todd Harris, told the Houston Chronicle.

