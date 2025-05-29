Texas House rejects proposal to deny bail to undocumented immigrants

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 4:14 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports the political push to deny bail to undocumented immigrants died in the Texas House Wednesday. The proposed amendment to the Texas Constitution failed to reach the two-thirds majority required to send the measure to voters. The final vote was 87-39, falling largely on along partisan lines. The proposal, Senate Joint Resolution 1, was the second bail restriction to fail in as many days in the House after a coalition of Democrats held in its opposition to the bail restriction. The other amendment, Senate Joint Resolution 87, would have denied bail to repeat offenders accused of major violent crimes. The proposed bail restrictions for undocumented immigrants similarly would have applied to people in the country illegally accused of violent felonies, such as capital murder, aggravated assault and indecency with a child.

Republicans attempted to appease some Democrats’ concerns over the bill, softening language so it would no longer apply to immigrants in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and victims of trafficking and other crimes. Despite those changes, Democrats said the bill would have a negative effect on non-white communities. “Laws like this and putting this before the public and asking them to go out and vote so you can throw away the key when some undocumented person gets up in jail, that hurts our communities,” said Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth, a child of Mexican immigrants. “It hurts me.” Republicans have focused on incidents of undocumented immigrants committing violent crimes while in the U.S. as a selling point for the law. The bill’s author, Sen. Joan Hufmann, R-Houston, named the proposal “Jocelyn’s Law” in reference to Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old sexually assaulted and killed in Houston, allegedly by two undocumented immigrants.

