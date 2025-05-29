Iowa cold case cracked more than 40 years after young man was killed following DNA breakthrough

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 1:22 pm

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

(WALKER, Iowa) -- More than 40 years after a 24-year-old man was killed in rural Iowa, a suspect has now been arrested in connection to his murder through DNA research, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Department.

Michael Schappert, 64, was arrested on Wednesday for the 1983 murder of Ronald Lee Novak, who was brutally killed on Dec. 23, 1983, in rural Walker, Iowa, officials announced on Wednesday.

At the time of the incident, a friend of Novak found him "deceased in an unheated room in his home" after "what appeared to be an apparent robbery and/or burglary," officials said in a press release.

Novak had been beaten, shot in the chest and was found with his hands bound behind his back, officials said. At the time, the medical examiner ruled that Novak "died from a combination of those injuries, shock and hypothermia," officials said.

Over the course of the last 10 to 12 years, investigators have tested DNA on Novak's clothing and a hammer believed to have been used in the attack. The testing eventually led to the identification of Schappert as the suspect, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Officials said genetic genealogy -- the process of taking unknown DNA and identifying it by comparing it to family members who voluntarily submitted their DNA samples to a database -- "assisted in Schappert's identification." Through testing, investigators were able to narrow the DNA down to three brothers, and did further testing to allow them to determine it was Schappert.

The investigation revealed that Schappert, who now lives in Fairview, Oregon, and others "likely went to Novak's home with the intent to rob him of money and marijuana," officials said. The investigation still remains open as officials said they believe at least one more suspect was involved in Novak's murder.

"By naming a suspect, it may cause other people to now come forward that maybe weren't willing to do so previously, or maybe this has jogged their memory some 41 years later," Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said during the press conference.

Patti Wilson, Novak's sister, told reporters on Wednesday that the investigation has been "a long ride" for the family and she "didn't know if I would ever see this day come."

"You start to give up hope that there will be an answer. I wanted it so bad. We look forward to the trial," Wilson said.

Wilson said her brother was "a little elusive" and they are not sure who he was spending time with when he died, but she said the family did not recognize Schappert.

"We recognize the pain and trauma that Mr. Novak's loved ones have endured for more than 40 years while his murder went unsolved. It takes strength to endure such hardship and to remain hopeful that someday the person or persons responsible would be caught and brought to justice," Gardner said in a statement.

Schappert has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland, Oregon, "pending an extradition hearing to be returned to Linn County, Iowa," officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether Schappert has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Officials said anyone with more information related to the investigation or additional potential suspects related to this case should contact the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back