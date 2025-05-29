President Tyler’s last living grandson dies

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 4:14 pm

VIRGINIA (AP) – Harrison Ruffin Tyler, the last living grandson of U.S. President John Tyler born 83 years after his grandfather left the White House in 1845, has died. He was 96. The cause of Tyler’s death on Sunday was not immediately released. John Tyler was 63 years old when Harrison Tyler’s father, Lyon Gardiner Tyler Sr., was born. And Harrison Ruffin Tyler was born in 1928 when that father was 75 years old and the presidential grandfather had been dead for more than 60 years. And of course, the city of Tyler was named for President Tyler.

