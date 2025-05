David Rancken’s App of the Day 05/29/25 – SmartThings!

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 10:37 am

How would you like to have one control for all of your smart appliances? Check out David Rancken’s App Of The Day. It’s called SmartThings. You can find SmartThings in the Apple Store and Google Play below.





