UT Tyler faculty internationally recognized for excellence

TYLER – UT Tyler faculty internationally recognized for excellenceDr. Mohammed Ali, associate professor of technology and program coordinator at The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center, received the 2025 Minilectureship Award by Epsilon Pi Tau, the international honor society for professions in technology. The award recognizes exemplary academic and professional leadership as well as outstanding contributions to the advancement of technology professions represented by the society. “We congratulate Dr. Ali for this recognition of his research and dedication to the field of technology. This is a great honor for not only him but also th Department of Technology and The University of Texas at Tyler,” said Dr. Mark Miller, UT Tyler professor and department chair.



