Today is Thursday May 29, 2025
ktbb logo


Original ‘Hamilton’ cast members reuniting for Tony Awards performance

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 9:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Walter McBride/WireImage

They are not throwing away their shot to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton.

Members of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical will be reuniting for a special performance at the 78th annual Tony Awards next month.

Among the cast members participating are the show’s creator Lin-Manuel MirandaLeslie Odom, Jr.Daveed DiggsRenée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan GroffChristopher JacksonPhillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Hamilton officially opened on Broadway on Aug. 6, 2015. At the 70th annual Tony Awards, the show made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including best musical.

This fall, Odom, Jr. is returning to the stage production in the role of Aaron Burr for a limited run, in honor of the show’s milestone anniversary.

The Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are set to air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC