Truck fatally crashes into a person in Longview

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 9:39 am
Truck fatally crashes into a person in LongviewLONGVIEW – Our news partner KETK reports that one person is dead after they were struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday night in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 10:36 p.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of Pine Tree Road where there was a crash involving a pickup truck and a person.

Officials said that officers determined a person attempted to cross the street and failed to yield the right of way to the truck.

The person was then taken to a local hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released as of this writing.



