Council adopts ordinance to protect airspace around airport

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 9:22 am

TYLER — On Wednesday, May 28, the Tyler City Council approved an ordinance establishing airport hazard area zoning regulations for the area near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to support aviation safety and guide compatible development.

According to a news release, the newly adopted regulations amend Chapters 10 and 12 of the Tyler City Code to establish zoning safeguards around the airport. These measures are designed to prevent future obstructions in flight paths, reduce risks to pilots, passengers, and people on the ground, and preserve the airport’s role as a vital regional hub for economic development and transportation.

Additionally, the regulations limit the height of structures and restrict incompatible land uses in specific zones surrounding the facility.

What the Ordinance Does:

Establishes five hazard zones surrounding the airport, each with height and land use restrictions based on federal aviation standards.

Requires permits for tall structures or natural growth.

Restricts activities that could interfere with aircraft navigation, such as those that create a visual glare, smoke, fog or dust that impairs visibility.

Designates land uses allowed in the Runway Protection Zone, limiting development to low-risk activities in line with FAA safety recommendations.

Includes a new requirement that any new subdivision plat within airport hazard zones must include a notation about applicable height and land use restrictions to inform future property owners.

This is part of a broader effort to ensure safe air navigation and safeguard investments in airport infrastructure. By aligning local policies with federal aviation standards and supporting compatible development near the Airport, the City is taking proactive steps to protect public safety and long-term infrastructure investments.

These regulations are not retroactive and will apply only to new developments, redevelopments or situations where a property’s nonconforming use has lapsed. The ordinance was recommended by the Airport Advisory Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission, acting as the Airport Zoning Commission.

This ordinance aligns with FAA guidance and common practices across Texas to protect airport operations. By adopting these standards, Tyler also preserves its eligibility for federal funding and ensures the airport can continue to grow safely alongside the city.

