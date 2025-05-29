Today is Thursday May 29, 2025
NCAA men’s golf championship results

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 2:38 am
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on Wednesday at La Costa (seeds in parentheses):
Oklahoma State 4, Virginia 1

Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Oklahoma St., def. Max Puregger, Virginia, 3 and 1.

Eric Lee, Oklahoma St., def. Josh Duangmanee, Virginia, 2 up

Ben James, Virginia, def. Preston Stout, Oklahoma St., 3 and 2.

Gaven Lane, Oklahoma St., def. Paul Chang, Virginia, 4 and 3.

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma St., def. Bryan Lee, Virginia, 1 up through 15.

