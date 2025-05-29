Tyler approves contract to modernize Lake Tyler Pumping Station

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2025 at 2:20 am

TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, the Tyler City Council approved $12.6 million contract with Taknek to modernize the Lake Tyler Pumping station.

Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) will use the money to upgrade the Lake Tyler Raw Water Pump Station, one of the most important links in the City’s water supply system. The upgrades will focus on long-term sustainability and service reliability. Construction is set to begin this summer and will take 36 months to complete.

“We’re designing a system that can serve Tyler’s growing population and withstand emergencies without skipping a beat,” TWU Project Engineer Jacob Yanker said. “This investment ensures families can continue to count on clean water, even in the face of rapid growth or unexpected outages.”

Raw water has been pumped into Lake Tyler to the Golden Road treatment plant for decades and is responsible for the majority of Tyler’s drinking water. The upgrades will modernize with new Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) along with the service equipment.

“There are a lot of trees around Lake Tyler, which has led to a loss of power for the pump station during severe weather,” Yanker said. “The back-up generator would solve our power issues and keep water flowing.”

