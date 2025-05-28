New, state-of-the-art police training facility set to open Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2025 at 4:42 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department is creating a state-of-the-art training facility to ensure their officers are as well-trained as possible before going out on the field, according to our news partner KETK.

The Tyler City Council approved a $1.8 million contract with Watson Commercial Construction on Wednesday to transform the former National Guard Armory into a Regional Police Training Facility.

The armory, which is currently located on East Commerce Street, will be converted by the Tyler PD into a centralized training hub for cadets and current officers.

The new facility will include scenario-based training areas, classrooms, locker rooms and a gym. The new environment is intended to give officers and cadets the tools and resources needed to sharpen their skills and better respond to emergencies.

The facility will be funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax and will allow Tyler PD to maintain and build on its standards.

Go Back