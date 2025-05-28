Target parking lot to receive Tesla chargers

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2025 at 4:44 pm

LONGVIEW – Our news partner KETK reports that the Target on Eastman Road will soon be home to several new Tesla V4 Superchargers for electric vehicles.

The new $120,000 charging site will feature two Tesla V4 Supercharger cabinets and 16 Tesla V4 Supercharger posts, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The V4 Supercharger Post was launched in 2023, and is capable of charging any electric vehicle brand. The V4 Supercharger Cabinet was launched in November 2024, and can charge electric semi-trucks, like Tesla’s Semi.

The Longview V4 charging site, which is being designed by Dewberry Engineers Inc. of Dallas, is set to start construction on July 30. It is slated to be completed on Sept. 20, 2025.

To see where similar chargers are located in East Texas, visit Tesla online.

Go Back