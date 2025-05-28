UPDATE 17-year-old arrested after killing college basketball player

UPDATE:CAMP COUNTY – Camp County Sheriff’s Office said Onterrian Jamour Newton, 17 of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on Tuesday for murder of Jamarion Brown, 23 with additional charges pending.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Camp County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a pool party.

The sheriff’s office told our news partner KETK that they responded to a call about a shooting four miles outside of Pittsburg at around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday. The call came in from pool party gathering at a residence that the sheriff’s office said escalated into a shooting.

One of the three people who were shot was flown out to a hospital in Tyler for treatment but died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The two other victims were treated for their injuries at a Camp County hospital.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the man who died was Jamarion Brown, a Junior student-athlete who played basketball for Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

In a released statement, Henderson State Athletics said, “‘Jo’ spent just one season in Arkadelphia, but his impact on our campus was profound. His warmth and welcoming personality made him one of the most recognizable and respected students at Henderson State among not only his peers, but by faculty and staff as well. His smile lit up a room, and his dedication and care for his friends shone through in all of his daily interactions. Between the lines, Jo was a fiery competitor and a beloved teammate. An integral part of the 2024-25 Reddie men’s basketball team, he carved out a role for himself through his toughness, work ethic, selflessness, and winning attitude. Jo epitomized the Reddie Spirit and brought honor to both himself and Henderson State in the way he played the game every time he took the floor.”

Henderson State men’s basketball coach Jimmy Elgas said their community was grieving together and praying for Jamarion’s family, friends and teammates.

“No words can express our sadness for Jamarion’s family, friends, and teammates,” Elgas said. “We lift them all up in prayer. Jo’s impact was felt not only on the basketball court, but throughout the fabric of Henderson State University, and we all grieve together. His loss leaves a tremendous void on our campus, but Jo will be remembered and honored in our hearts forever.”

The university said the Henderson State Counseling Center is open to students as needed and that memorial services for Jamarion will be announced.

