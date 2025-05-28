Today is Wednesday May 28, 2025
Sen. Cornyn to discuss veterans mental health care in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2025 at 6:51 am
Sen. Cornyn to discuss veterans mental health care in TylerTYLER — According to our news partner KETK, U.S. Senator John Cornyn R-TX will meet with veterans’ mental health advocates in Tyler on Wednesday to discuss his bill centered around evaluating the quality of veteran care.

Senator Cornyn’s Veterans Mental Health & Addiction Therapy Quality of Care Act will be discussed during a round table meeting starting at 9:45 a.m. at CampV. This act would require organizations to conduct studies that evaluate their veterans mental heath and addiction care programs.

These studies would be required for organizations both inside and outside the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more about this bill, visit this link.



