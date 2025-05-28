Henderson County man arrested for child porn possession

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2025 at 4:29 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gun Barrel City man for possession of child pornography, according to jail records.

According to our news partner KETK, an investigator with the sheriff’s office received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip about a child pornography video on Feb. 26. The video appeared to show a girl under 18-years-old in a sexual act with a boy under the age of 10. This video was reported as being uploaded to reported user’s Snapchat. The investigator then connected the user’s IP address to a physical address in Gun Barrel City after a subpoena was submitted to Optimum, which is the user’s internet service provider, the arrest document stated.

The investigator then got search warrants for Snapchat and Google which linked the user to the Gun Barrel City address and contained photos and videos of a man that the arrest affidavit identified as Justin James Langley, 26 of Gun Barrel City.

A search warrant was obtained for a property on Harbor Point Road in Gun Barrel City. Langley was interviewed there by investigators with the sheriff’s office and, according to an affidavit for his arrest, he admitted to being aware of the video.

Langley was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Thursday and charged with possesion of child pornography. He’s currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

