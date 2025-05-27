Today is Tuesday May 27, 2025
ktbb logo


Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2025 at 4:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Disney/Steve Wilkie

(SPOILER ALERT) Alexis Bledel returns to Gilead in the series finale of The Handmaid's Tale.

The actress exited the show after season 4, but made the decision to return to her role as Emily/Ofglen in the series finale, which debuted on Tuesday. Bledel told The Hollywood Reporter it felt right to return to tie up some loose ends and reconcile with Elisabeth Moss' June.

"It felt right to bring closure to Emily’s journey and offer the audience a sense of completion," Bledel said. "[Creator] Bruce [Miller] put together such a kind and talented group, and so many of the original crew were still there in season six. The production runs like a well-oiled machine — everyone brings their best."

Bledel said it was an "immediate yes" when she was asked back to the show. Moss was equally excited about the idea of Bledel returning.

"I said to [Miller] at the time, ‘You realize now that you’ve told me that, we have to do it?'" Moss said. "And she wanted to do it from the beginning. She didn’t need convincing at all. My first official scene on day one was with Alexis. So it meant a lot to get to work with her again."

The series finale of The Handmaid's Tale is available to stream on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC