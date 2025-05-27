Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP will have ‘dire consequences’ for low-income Texans

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2025 at 2:57 pm

TEXAS – KERA reports Whitney Premeaux always dreamed of becoming a mom. Fifteen years ago, that dream came true as she welcomed her son Dayton into the world. But as Dayton grew, so did his health challenges. The now 15-year-old was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called tuberous sclerosis complex, or TSC, which causes tumors to grow on his vital organs. “He has them in the brain, the heart, the kidneys,” Premeaux said. “Ninety-five percent of Dayton’s brain is made up of tumors.” That’s led to more complications and more diagnoses — intractable epilepsy, visual impairment, autism and developmental delays. Premeaux said things started to get dire in 2018 when Dayton began experiencing violent episodes.

“He would scream, cry, hit, bite and bang his head into the ground or walls,” she said. “Every night, instead of singing lullabies and reading our favorite bedtime stories, we were praying to survive another day.” Things started to look up when Dayton was granted a Medicaid waiver. They got access to in-home care attendants, behavior support and respite services, among other things. But now Premeaux and her family are at risk of losing those services, as Congress debates a spending plan that could severely reduce federal funding for Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program — also known as SNAP, or food stamps. Premeaux, who spoke to reporters on a media call earlier this month, said her son is a powerful example of how devasting it could be to lose federal Medicaid funding, but the impacts will affect communities across the state. “The program is also a vital lifeline to help folks get regular check-ups, access cancer screenings, manage chronic illness and more,” she said. The Joint Economic Committee estimates roughly 1.4 million Texans will lose health insurance because of Medicaid cuts. The state already has the highest number of uninsured residents in the country. “There are so many working Texans who don’t make enough money,” said Lynn Cowles, Director of Health and Food Justice at Every Texan. “They can’t afford health insurance, they can’t afford to put full meals on the table, and so we have these public assistance programs to help them get by.” It’s not just people enrolled in Medicaid who will be affected. Cowles says Medicaid funding helps keep Texas hospitals operating. “If Medicaid dollars can’t fund these hospitals, you’re talking about not only the hospital closing but taking all of the jobs and infrastructure with it,” she said. “These funding cuts are going to affect literally everybody in Texas.” SNAP is just as vital for many Texas families: The state has the second-highest rate of food insecurity in the nation and roughly one in 10 families receives SNAP benefits every month.

