Texas becomes front line of GOP civil war over energy

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2025 at 4:42 pm

TEXAS The Hill reports Texas has become ground zero in a GOP battle over energy, pitting a suburban populist right that seeks to throttle the state’s renewables program against the mainline Republican business establishment. A similar red-on-red fight is taking place at the federal level, where Texas Rep. Chip Roy (R) has emerged as a leading voice calling for the full repeal of renewable energy tax credits established in 2022 under President Biden — setting himself against a group of Republican defenders of the subsidies. But the conflict has roots in Texas, where it reflects a more fundamental struggle over the core principles of the state GOP and the legacy of establishment Republicans such as former President and Gov. George W. Bush — an unlikely godfather of the Texas and U.S. renewables programs.

“Are they perfect? No. But do they have a place in the energy mix? Yes — and these bills are nothing more than an attack on their business model,” he said. Darby, who has emerged as a key GOP proponent of renewable energy, is hardly anti-carbon: One of his bills this session would shield oil and gas companies from liability for dumping treated fracking fluid in creeks and rivers. But his West Texas district hosts nearly 8 gigawatts of renewable energy production either installed or underway, promising billions in landowner royalties and local taxes. All of that, he said, would be at risk if the state Legislature passes H.B. 3356, which seeks to make existing wind and solar producers responsible for providing power 24 hours a day — a measure that one pro-renewables GOP aide called “one of the worst energy bills I’ve ever seen.” That bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Jared Patterson (R), who represents the conservative suburbs between Dallas and Fort Worth, argues that wind and solar have been “a disaster” for the state, and that the cheap energy they provide at peak production — energy many conservatives believe exists only because of federal subsidies — has crowded out “actually reliable power” from natural gas. “The federal government is taking from one pocket to subsidize wind and solar, then the state takes from your other pocket to subsidize gas,” Patterson said.

