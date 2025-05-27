Today is Tuesday May 27, 2025
ktbb logo


East Texas man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2025 at 3:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

East Texas man arrested for sexually assaulting minorHUNTINGTON – According to a report from our news partner KETK, an Angelina county affidavit reveals that a Huntington man was arrested Wednesday after he sexually assaulted a child at his friend’s home in late April.

On April 23, Justin Allen Brooks-White, 18 of Huntington, and a friend were picking up the minor and her friend when Brooks began kissing and touching the victim in the car on the way to his friend’s house. Brooks continued touching the victim once they got to the house and sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions that day, the document said.

“The victim said she told Brooks she did not want to do this and told him to stop several times,” the affidavit said. “Brooks would stop, then start doing it again as if pushing boundaries.”

Brooks was arrested on Wednesday for sexual assault of a child and posted a $3,000 bond the following day.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC