East Texas man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2025 at 3:39 pm

HUNTINGTON – According to a report from our news partner KETK, an Angelina county affidavit reveals that a Huntington man was arrested Wednesday after he sexually assaulted a child at his friend’s home in late April.

On April 23, Justin Allen Brooks-White, 18 of Huntington, and a friend were picking up the minor and her friend when Brooks began kissing and touching the victim in the car on the way to his friend’s house. Brooks continued touching the victim once they got to the house and sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions that day, the document said.

“The victim said she told Brooks she did not want to do this and told him to stop several times,” the affidavit said. “Brooks would stop, then start doing it again as if pushing boundaries.”

Brooks was arrested on Wednesday for sexual assault of a child and posted a $3,000 bond the following day.

