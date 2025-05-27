Today is Tuesday May 27, 2025
National gasoline price average inches up

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2025 at 4:42 pm
TEXAS – The nation’s average price of gasoline has risen, then fallen, and remains just below its week-ago level at $3.13 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 3.1 cents from a month ago and is 43.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.476 per gallon.

“While the national average didn’t fall quite as far as anticipated for Memorial Day, it was still one of the most affordable since 2021 — and, when adjusted for inflation, among the cheapest in nearly a decade,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we move into the heart of summer, I believe we’re likely to see a relatively stable stretch for gas prices as refinery maintenance wraps up. Don’t expect the national average to rise above $3.30 per gallon, nor drop much below $3 for now. While refining issues on the West Coast are beginning to ease, several factors could still influence prices in the weeks ahead — including growing uncertainty around the upcoming hurricane season. We’ll also be watching OPEC+’s meeting this week to see if they boost oil production again for July as well.”



