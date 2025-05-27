RFK Jr. cuts COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for healthy kids, pregnant women

(WASHINGTON) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday announced the removal of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's immunization schedule for healthy children and pregnant women -- a move that could alter guidance for doctors as well as some insurance coverage.

Kennedy, one of the nation's most publicly recognized vaccine skeptics, made the announcement in a video post on his X account, where he stood between Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya.

"We're now one step closer to realizing President Trump's promise to Make America Healthy Again," Kennedy said in the video.

The CDC's immunization schedule is not only a guide for doctors -- it also determines insurance coverage for most major private plans and Medicaid expansion programs.

It remains unclear what federal health officials consider "healthy."

Pregnancy is listed by the CDC as an underlying condition, so women expecting a child would theoretically be eligible for the shot even under the new FDA vaccine framework released last week.

Last week, the FDA announced that it planned to limit access to future COVID-19 shots only to people over 65 years old or those with an underlying health condition.

ABC News has asked HHS for clarity on Tuesday's announcement.

Kennedy has frequently shared views on vaccines -- including the COVID-19 vaccine -- that are at odds with the consensus of public health researchers and the mainstream scientific community.

In May 2021, Kennedy asked the federal government to revoke its authorization of all COVID-19 vaccines; in December 2021 he falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine was "the deadliest vaccine ever made."

Kennedy has also advocated against the recommended vaccine schedule for children.

He has fought for changes through the group he founded, Children's Health Defense, and last week, he released his "Make America Healthy Again" report, which included calls for increased scrutiny of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Although the report states that vaccines protect children from infectious diseases, it also claims parents are concerned about their "appropriate use" and their "possible role" in chronic diseases among children.

"Despite the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule, there has been limited scientific inquiry into the links between vaccines and chronic disease, the impacts of vaccine injury, and conflicts of interest in the development of the vaccine schedule. These areas warrant future inquiry," the report states.

Dozens of studies have failed to find a link between an increased number of vaccines and more chronic disease among children.

Earlier this month, Kennedy said during a House hearing that his "opinions about vaccines are irrelevant," later adding "I don't think people should be taking advice, medical advice from me."

