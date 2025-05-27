New evidence in Smith County deputy-involved shooting

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2025 at 11:30 am

TYLER – Lawyers for Jonathan Layton’s family, who died following a deputy-involved shooting in Lindale, will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to share “never-before-seen” evidence.

The family alleges that Jonathan was unlawfully shot and killed by Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Braylon Barnes.

“A lawsuit will be filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleging that Deputy Barnes used excessive and unconstitutional deadly force when he shot Jonathan three times, including once in the back, as he retreated into his home to put away a pistol he legally possessed.”

In November 2024, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a threat call at a business in Lindale. The caller said Jonathan Layton had recently been terminated and had made threats that “he was going home and would return to the business to kill them.”

Before officials arrived, Layton had left the business, and a description of his vehicle was released. A responding deputy noticed the suspect vehicle headed south on US 69 before receiving the information.

Officials attempted to contact Layton at the 13200 block of CR 4109 east of Lindale and found his vehicle in the front yard of a residence.

“When deputies attempted to contact Layton at the residence, he turned around holding a handgun pointed in their direction. One of the deputies fired at Layton with his duty weapon, incapacitating him,” Smith County officials said.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and took Layton to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

