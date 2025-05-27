Today is Tuesday May 27, 2025
Trump to call on federal agencies to cancel Harvard contracts: Source

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2025 at 9:39 am
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House General Services Administration is expected to send a letter to federal agencies on Tuesday asking them to "identify any contracts with Harvard, and whether they can be canceled or redirected elsewhere," a senior administration official told ABC News.

The move comes as President Donald Trump continues his attack on the school as the university has not complied with the administration's demands over providing data on its international students. It comes after the president announced over the weekend that he is considering allocating $3 billion away from Harvard to other trade schools, the latest in his battle with the Ivy League school.

The New York Times first reported the letter.

Harvard filed a lawsuit against the administration last week over the order that prevented the school from admitting international students.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

