CHRISTUS ambulance gets trapped in Kilgore floodwater

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2025 at 10:17 pm

KILGORE — A CHRISTUS emergency medical services unit was traveling in Kilgore when their ambulance became submerged in floodwater. According to our news partner KETK, the EMS crew immediately exited the vehicle after they found themselves in rising floodwater. No patients were in the vehicle at the time and nobody was harmed. The crew is being evaluated and CHRISTUS EMS operations will proceed as usual.

