House approves bill to save beleaguered Texas Lottery

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2025 at 2:48 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that the Texas House on Sunday approved a compromise plan to spare the state lottery, but abolish the commission that oversees it. The bill, which passed the House with a 110-29 vote, would move the lottery under the control of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Charitable Bingo, which is currently under the embattled Texas Lottery Commission, would also be overseen by TDLR. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth and authored a House substitute to the original Senate bill, said his goal was to put “guardrails around the operation of the lottery at TDLR, while ensuring its continued operation without disruption.” “Members. Let me be clear about this,” Geren said. “The lottery provides about $2 billion per year for public education and about $27 million per year for veterans.” The legislation comes as the Lottery Commission is embroiled in an April 2023 jackpot scandal, where an overseas entity bought over 25 million $1 tickets, giving it access to almost every possible number combination, to win $95 million.

A February $83.5 million jackpot is also under scrutiny. The sole winning ticket was purchased from an Austin lottery store connected to a courier. The woman who bought the ticket is suing the Lottery Commission, which has refused to pay her as the investigations into the jackpots continue. Some lawmakers pushed to end the 33-year-old lottery, including Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood. When there were not enough votes to abolish the lottery, Hall authored the compromise and reform bill the Senate passed earlier this month. Some House members on Sunday wanted the lottery to end. An amendment to Geren’s House proposal that would have abolished the lottery failed with a 71-58 vote. “Government-run lottery systems, when operated as they are intended, are shameful,” said Rep. Brent Money, R-Greenville and author of the amendment to not extend the lottery. “The Texas lottery, when operated as it has been, is scandalous. When operated as intended, lotteries disproportionately burden low-income Texans who spend a higher share of their income chasing false hopes.”

Go Back