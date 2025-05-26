Today is Monday May 26, 2025
ktbb logo


360,000 gallons of sewage spills onto road in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2025 at 1:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

360,000 gallons of sewage spills onto road in TylerTYLER – Tyler Water Utilities has announced that the Southside Water Treatment Plant has discharged around 364,000 gallons of domestic sewage from a manhole.

The discharge started after the plant lost power during severe weather and began to discharge domestic sewage out of a manhole at the plant’s headworks at 620 W. Cumberland Rd. The spill lasted from around 6:50 a.m. to 8 a.m. and impacted West Mud Creek, which is south of West Cumberland Road.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified about the release which was contained as of 8 a.m. on Monday. Tyler Water Utilities has increased monitoring of their water supply systems and has already begun to clean up the spill.

Tyler Water Utilities gave the following tips to anyone near the area of the spill:

“Don’t swim in the affected area’s streams, ponds, or lakes.”
“Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within half a mile of the spill site or the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, before discontinuing distillation or boiling.”
“The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.”

To learn more, visit Tyler Water Utilities online.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC