360,000 gallons of sewage spills onto road in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2025 at 1:55 pm

TYLER – Tyler Water Utilities has announced that the Southside Water Treatment Plant has discharged around 364,000 gallons of domestic sewage from a manhole.

The discharge started after the plant lost power during severe weather and began to discharge domestic sewage out of a manhole at the plant’s headworks at 620 W. Cumberland Rd. The spill lasted from around 6:50 a.m. to 8 a.m. and impacted West Mud Creek, which is south of West Cumberland Road.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified about the release which was contained as of 8 a.m. on Monday. Tyler Water Utilities has increased monitoring of their water supply systems and has already begun to clean up the spill.

Tyler Water Utilities gave the following tips to anyone near the area of the spill:

“Don’t swim in the affected area’s streams, ponds, or lakes.”

“Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within half a mile of the spill site or the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, before discontinuing distillation or boiling.”

“The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.”

To learn more, visit Tyler Water Utilities online.

