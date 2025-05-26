New bill will streamline vaccine exemptions for Texas schoolchildren

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports it will be easier for parents to exempt their children from school vaccine requirements under a bill that passed the Texas Senate late Sunday. House Bill 1586 from Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston, is now headed to the governor’s desk. His signature would change how parents access the forms needed to exempt their children from vaccine requirements for public and private schools. Hull said during debate on the bill earlier this month that the bill was not about vaccine skepticism and is aimed at making the exemption process less cumbersome for parents who do not want to vaccinate their children for religious or other reasons. State law requires children to be vaccinated for several diseases, including polio, hepatitis A and B and measles, to attend public schools. To exempt a child from vaccine requirements, a parent must request an affidavit form from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The department then mails the form to the parents, who then must sign and notarize the affidavit and return it to their district.

HB 1586 makes the exemption form available online. It would open up the door for anyone to download, print and distribute the form. The form would still require notarization. Critics have said the bill could threaten health in Texas schools by damaging herd immunity. They have pointed to the Texas measles outbreak as a symptom of an erosion in public confidence and acceptance of vaccines that has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas has seen 718 cases of measles related to an outbreak that began in West Texas that has seen cases in Collin and Rockwall counties. The bill passed the Senate 23-8 with little debate. “The bill simply shifts this exemption system to a paperless design,” the bill’s sponsor in the Senate, Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, said. Schools will be required to report how many exemption requests they receive. It is expected to save taxpayers $177,000 a year.

