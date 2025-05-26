Sex abuse victims can’t be silenced by NDAs under Texas ban advancing

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2025 at 11:29 am

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports Texas is on the verge of banning the use of nondisclosure agreements to silence sexual abuse survivors after a key House vote Sunday. The ban would prevent NDAs from being used to prevent a survivor of sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, human trafficking or child sexual abuse from disclosing their abuse to others. The proposal — known as Trey’s Law — gained support after victims of church sex abuse went public with their experiences. Texas House members voted 144-0 to approve the ban, which has been spearheaded by two North Texas lawmakers.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, who usually remains neutral on legislation, cast a rare vote in favor of the bill to punctuate the strong House support. “I believe very strongly that this bill that we’re about to vote on is one of the, if not the strongest, bill for sexual abuse survivors and victims anywhere in this country,” Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Allen, said on the House floor Sunday. Robert Morris’ accuser Cindy Clemishire previously testified in support of a ban during public hearings at the Capitol. She alleged that Morris, who founded Gateway Church, offered her a settlement if she signed an NDA. Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, sister of the bill’s namesake — Trey Carlock — also testified in support of the bill. The Highland Park resident alleged in March testimony that her brother, who died by suicide in 2019, was abused by a camp counselor and signed a settlement he called “blood money” that included a nondisclosure agreement.

