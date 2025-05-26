At least 11 hospitalized after shooting in South Carolina: Police

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2025 at 3:06 am

Police in Little River, South Carolina, are responding to a shooting that left at least 11 people hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend.

Horry County Police said they have received reports of others arriving at area hospitals via personal vehicles.

The incident happened Sunday on Watson Ave. in Little River, a town 30 minutes north of Myrtle Beach.

Police said the scene is active and an investigation is ongoing, but the incident appears to be isolated and there is no risk to the community.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go Back