The names of two more people who were killed when the small private jet on which they were passengers crashed into a San Diego, California, neighborhood last week were released on Sunday.

The San Diego Medical Examiner confirmed that 41-year-old Dominic Christopher Damian and 24-year-old Kendall Fortner were among the six people aboard a Cessna 550 jet that crash and burst into flames early Thursday morning in dense fog near Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport.

Everyone aboard the plane died, officials said.

Eight people on the ground were injured, including five who were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said. Multiple homes were destroyed and several vehicles were damaged, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3:45 a.m. when the private jet clipped powerlines and crashed in San Diego’s Murphy Canyon neighborhood seconds before it was to land at the Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport, according to an investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the NTSB.

On Friday, the Medical Examiner confirmed the identities of three of the people aboard the aircraft who were killed as 42-year-old David Shapiro, 25-year-old Emma Huke, and 36-year-old Celina Kenyon.

The identity of the sixth person killed in the cash has not been publicly confirmed by officials.

Shapiro was the co-founder of the music talent agency Sound Talent Group, the company said in an earlier statement.

The company’s statement identified Fortner as a booking associate with the agency but Fortner’s identity wasn’t officially confirmed by the medical examiner until Sunday.

Huke also worked for the talent agency as a booking associate, according to the agency.

The plane was flying from Wichita, Kansas, to San Diego when it crashed, officials said. The plane originated in Teterboro, New Jersey, according to FlightRadar24 records. The plane stopped to refuel in Wichita, Kansas, before flying on to San Diego, according to FlightRadar24.

San Diego Assistant Fire Chief of Emergency Operations Dan Eddy said at a news conference on Thursday that there was dense fog in the area at the time of the crash.

In air traffic control audio transmissions minutes before the crash, the pilot was recorded asking about the weather conditions, according to LiveATC.net.

The NTSB said that the airport’s weather reporting system as well as runway lights were both not functioning at the time of the crash.

