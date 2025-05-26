ETX nonprofits awarded more than $130K in grants

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2025 at 3:02 am

LUFKIN — St. Luke’s Health has awarded $1.5 million in grants to 23 nonprofits from all across Texas, including $134,016 in grants to three nonprofits here in East Texas.

The grants are funded by the Common Spirit Health Community Health Improvement Grant program, a program committed to building healthier communities and providing recipients with improvements for their health. The grants will help fund programs that address issues like mental health, food insecurity, safe shelter and housing, violence prevention and human trafficking.

“The Community Health Improvement Grants program is vital to our mission,” St. Luke’s Health market president for East Texas and Brazos Valley Monte Bostwick said. “It allows us to extend our vision of a healthier future beyond hospital walls by collaborating with organizations that share our same values.”

