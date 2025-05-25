Today is Sunday May 25, 2025
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice

Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water noticeRUSK –The Rusk Rural Water Supply Company issued a boil water notice for some customers on Sunday morning.

Current areas affected are: FM 752, FM 241 and U.S. Highway 69 S., CR 1110, CR 2303, CR 2306, CR 2307, CR 2310, CR 2323, CR 2324, CR 2325, CR 2400, CR 2403, CR 2404, CR 2443, CR 2444, CR 2445 and CR 2446.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company to notify all customers, especially children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems to boil their water.

“To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbs, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the water company said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

When the boil water notice is no longer necessary, Rusk Rural Water Supply Company said they will notify all customers affected. Anyone with questions can contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at (903)-683-6178 between 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.



