HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker and Jeremy Peña had two hits apiece and the Houston Astros scored two runs in the first inning on errors by Seattle and held on for a 2-1 win over the Mariners on Saturday.

There were two outs in the first and Jose Altuve was at second base when Christian Walker singled and Altuve scored when Bryan Woo (5-2) badly overthrew first base.

Walker advanced to second on Woo’s error and scored when Victor Caratini reached on a fielding error by second baseman Leo Rivas. Caratini’s grounder bounced off the glove of Rivas and into the outfield to allow Walker to score easily.

Framber Valdez (4-4) allowed four hits and a run while tying a season high with four walks in six innings to win his third straight decision.

Julio Rodríguez was on second with two outs in the eighth when Bryan Abreu struck out Mitch Garver to leave him stranded. Josh Hader allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

Woo tied a career high by allowing nine hits, but struck out five and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings.

The Mariners went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position to fall to 1-2 in this four-game series.

Randy Arozarena opened the second with a triple to left field and the Mariners cut the lead to 2-1 when he scored on a groundout by Garver.

The Astros had a chance to pad their lead in the third with runners at first and second with no outs. But Woo retired Caratini, Jake Meyers and Cam Smith to end the inning.

Seattle turned double plays in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings on a day Houston went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

Seattle’s errors in the first inning that led to Houston’s only runs.

Key stat

Altuve played in his 1,871st game Saturday, to move past Jose Cruz (1,870) for third-most games played in franchise history. He trails only Craig Biggio (2,850) and Jeff Bagwell (2,150).

Up next

Houston LHP Colton Gordon (0-0, 5.59 ERA) opposes RHP Luis Castillo (4-3, 3.20) when the series concludes Sunday.

