White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon has been scratched because of lower back tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon was scratched from Saturday’s start against Texas because of lower back tightness.

Bryse Wilson replaced Cannon, working four-plus innings in a 10-5 victory. The right-hander was charged with four runs, two earned, and five hits.

It was Wilson’s first outing since he was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 7-1 loss at Cincinnati on May 15. He is 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA in 15 appearances this year, including five starts.

“I thought it was a lot better,” Wilson said. “The adjustments we made moving over on the rubber and just the overall aggression, attacking the zone was much better. I’m happy with it. Wish I could’ve given more length. I was happy with the outcome.”

The 24-year-old Cannon is 2-5 with a 3.76 ERA in eight starts and two relief appearances this year. He permitted four runs, three earned, and four hits in five-plus innings in a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Cannon said his back began to bother him after he played catch on Friday.

“I kind of feel like an old man right now. It just kind of locked up on me,” he said before the victory over the Rangers.

Cannon said he is hoping to avoid going on the injured list.

“They are pretty confident it got stiff on me a little bit and we can clear it up,” he said. “We’ve already been doing treatment all morning. It’s doing a lot better. Hopefully play some catch and maybe the next day get off the mound a little bit and make a start in the next few days.”

Cannon made his major league debut last year. He was selected by the White Sox in the third round of the 2022 amateur draft.

