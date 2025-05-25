Garcia hits 2 HRs, Oklahoma beat Alabama 13-2 in 5 innings, advances to 9th consecutive WCWS

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Gabbie Garcia hit two of Oklahoma’s four home runs and the four-time defending national champion Sooners beat Alabama 13-2 in five innings on Saturday to win the Norman Super Regional and clinch a berth in the Women’s College World Series.

Oklahoma (50-9), which is 42-0 this season when scoring at least six runs, has won at least 50 games in nine consecutive seasons and advanced to the WCWS each of the last nine times it was played (2020 was canceled due to COVID-19).

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas scored on a single by Abigale Dayton, who finished with three RBIs, in the second inning and the Sooners exploded for eight runs — sparked by Garcia’s first two-run homer and capped by Ella Parker’s two-RBI double — in the third to take a 9-0 lead.

Parker, Garcia and McEnroe-Marinas each hit a home run in the sixth inning to give the Sooners a 13-2 lead.

Parker had three hits — two doubles — and three RBIs.

Kierston Deal (10-2) gave up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts over four innings and Audrey Lowry pitched a scoreless fifth to seal it.

Kali Heivilin and Marlie Giles each hit a solo shot for Alabama (40-23). Catelyn Riley (11-4) pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on six hits with three walks.

Garcia, a freshman, has 20 home runs this season.

