Want an electric vehicle but not a Tesla? Here are some great alternatives

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2025 at 1:18 pm

ABC News

Buying a Tesla has become a bit more complicated in the past year.

The company's Model Y and Model 3 continue to be the best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S., accounting for more than 40% of all EVs sold last year, according to Cox Automotive data. But Tesla's stronghold on the EV market is slipping.

The U.S. electric automaker has seen its popularity dip in recent months, with insiders attributing the decline to more competition and Elon Musk's political views.

Reports of Tesla owners selling their vehicles, violent demonstrations at Tesla showrooms and anti-Musk rallies across the globe have convinced some consumers to search for an alternative. The good news is that legacy automakers and electric startups are quickly answering that demand, unveiling new models that offer performance, styling and impressive range.

If you're searching for an EV, here are some suggestions that could meet your driving needs.

Model 3

Jason Cammisa, host of Hagerty's "ICON" series, said motorists have "legitimate" concerns about Tesla: "Buying one is making a political statement," he told ABC News. But the Model 3 is also "the best consumer product in the world," he argued.

"It's the best car in the world, period, full stop, not up for discussion," he said. "You won't find a better car on planet earth, not at that price and combination of attributes."

He added, "The thing about Tesla is that is spans so many different price points and socioeconomic situations ... you have value shoppers looking at Model 3s as well as billionaires."

Cammisa, however, has plenty of praise for several Model 3 competitors, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 ($42,400), the Kia EV6 ($42,900) and Genesis GV60 ($52,350).

"The Hyundai products tend to hit all the marks well -- the packaging is good and the UX (user experience) works well enough," he noted. "The Ioniq 5 N is the enthusiast choice -- it has drift modes and you get Lamborghini levels of performance in that car."

Cammisa said he reviews and ranks EVs on factors that may not have been top priorities for motorists in the past.

"The biggest differentiators in the market now are not things like powertrains and suspension tuning. The consumer experience is the real differentiator now," he said.

Patrick George, editor-in-chief of InsideEVs, said he's heard from many Tesla owners who are ready "to move on" from their cars.

"They're done with Tesla because of Elon," he told ABC News. "Getting rid of Teslas are a real thing."

He and his staff have compiled a list of non-Teslas to chose from, which includes the EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

George noted that the BMW i4 and i5 were superb replacements: "I was massively impressed with how those drive," he said.

Model Y

Jared Rosenholtz, editor at large for CarBuzz, has two favorite Model Y replacements: the Chevy Equinox ($33,600) and Porsche Macan Electric ($77,295).

"The Equinox EV is a fantastic little vehicle with a nice interior and more than 300 miles of range," he told ABC News. "With incentives, the price will come in under $30,000."

The pricier Macan EV "drives just as well as the gas version," according to Rosenholtz, who is also a fan of the Audi Q6 e-tron ($63,800), which is similar in size and power.

Camissa, too, was impressed with the Macan, saying it had "the best stereo I ever heard in a car."

"The Macan EV is the total package," he said.

Rosenholtz also recommended the new Volvo EX30 ($46,195), a smallish yet mighty crossover that packs 422 hp and sprints from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

"The EX30 is super adorable and the quickest Volvo ever made," he said.

Model S

Cammisa, Rosenholtz and George all agreed that the Lucid Air, a handsome electric sedan that can travel at least 420 miles on a single charge, was without question a top competitor to the S, or any sedan on the market.

"It has unbelievably fast charging and drives amazing," said Rosenholtz. "And you can get a Lucid for $10,000 less than the cheapest Model S."

The Air, which is available in four trims, has a starting price of $69,900. Owners can "fill up" their Air with 200 miles of charge in about 12 minutes if they opt for the Wunderbox battery charger, according to the company.

Cammisa raved about the Air Sapphire ($250,000), which is priced like a Bentley and performs like a supercar: 0-60 mph in 1.89 seconds.

"It's the best-handling sedan ever made in the history of the world," he said. "The Lucid Gravity is even better -- if you want a minivan looking SUV. Dynamically that thing is unbelievable and the packaging is unbelievable. I send people to Lucids all the time."

In addition to the Lucid Air, George listed the Porsche Taycan ($100,300) and Hyundai Ioniq 6 ($37,850) as two great options, depending on one's budget.

"The Ioniq 6 is outstanding on range," he pointed out. "The Taycan is the OG Model S competitor -- it's more like a sports car with really fast charging."

Model X

Americans love their big, three-row SUVs and plenty of Model X challengers have hit the market in recent months. George said Tesla owners are increasingly turning to startup Rivian, which makes the fashionable R1S ute ($75,900).

"We've seen a lot of Model X owners move to Rivian. It's the closest to Tesla in so many areas -- software updates, range and performance," George said. "Everyone who has gotten a Rivian has so far adored it. It's one of my favorite trucks."

Added Cammisa: "The R1S is the EV that Range Rover owners want."

Cammisa still prefers the Lucid Gravity ($79,900), which is available to order now on the Lucid site.

"It does have the proportions of a minivan but the engineers have crafted the perfect commuter vehicle," he said. "This thing has everything you need but the question will be: is this what people want?"

George also pointed to the Polestar 3 ($67,500), a sleek and haute SUV that can be configured in all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. The 3's long range dual motor model makes 489 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of torque and its dual chamber active air suspension improves the handling and ride quality by adapting to sensor input 500 times a second.

"The Polestar 3 is very Tesla-esque," said George. "It's got great tech, outstanding performance and great styling."

Honda's Prologue ($47,400), the company's first electric SUV, has already been a hit with consumers since it launched last year. The interior is spacious, the optional panoramic roof adds brightness to the cabin and designers included high-quality materials and large buttons and knobs. Honda has partnered with General Motors on battery development and technology, so there are many similarities with the Chevy Blazer EV.

"The Prologue is a great gateway to EVs," said George, who noted how "normal" the Prologue drove compared to more aggressive regenerative braking systems. Plus, "it has buttons if you don't want a car that's all screens and minimalist."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back