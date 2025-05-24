Additional suspects arrested in Houston County murder

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2025 at 5:30 pm

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve arrested two additional suspects wanted in connection to the death of 16-year-old Michael Ortiz.

According to our news partner KETK, officers with the United States Marshal’s Service’s fugitive task force arrested two adults who are believed to be involved in Ortiz’s murder. The sheriff’s office said that one adult was arrested in Montgomery County while the other was arrested in Ellis County.

Two adults and two minors were arrested on May 6, just four days after Ortiz’s body was found dead on County Road 4020, outside of Crockett, on May 2. The two adults arrested, Emmanuel “Manny” Mata and Edgar Hernandez, were charged with murder and are being held on bonds of $2 million each. An arrest affidavit revealed details of how Ortiz was killed.

“We have been working with the task force since shortly after the murder of Ortiz in an attempt to bring these last two suspects to justice,” Houston County Sherriff Zak Benge said. “The U.S. Marshal’s Service is the premier agency for fugitive apprehension and we appreciate their help and the resources they bring to bear when tracking dangerous, violent felony suspects.”

Benge’s office said the two latest arrestees will be brought to Houston County to stand trial in the near future.

Go Back