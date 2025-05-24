Today is Saturday May 24, 2025
Tyler Police deploy extra officers for Memorial Day weekend

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2025 at 5:30 pm
Tyler Police deploy extra officers for Memorial Day weekendTYLER — According to our news partner KETK, the Tyler Police Department has stepped up their STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) for Memorial Day weekend.

With traffic expected to increase over the holiday weekend, the Tyler PD is encouraging residents to be alert for drunk or intoxicated drivers on the road or while boating. Through Monday, the department will have extra officers out in the city and at Lake Tyler, specifically to look out for drunk drivers.

“We want everyone to enjoy the Memorial Day holiday. Please be responsible and don’t drink and drive,” the Tyler Police Department said. “We hope you have a safe and happy holiday!”

On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation launched their annual ‘Click It Or Ticket’ driver safety campaign which means they’re also increasing their efforts to keep drivers safe.



