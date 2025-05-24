Raleigh’s 17th home run sends Mariners past Astros 5-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off the right field foul pole and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Friday night.

Raleigh’s 17th homer followed Julio Rodríguez’s tying RBI double in the seventh inning. Leody Taveras homered among his three hits, and Miles Mastrobuoni also hit a solo home run.

Emerson Hancock (2-2) gave up three runs and nine hits in six innings, striking out three and walking none. Hancock won for the first time in six starts, and Andrés Muñoz got the last three outs for 17th save while maintaining his 0.00 ERA.

Isaac Paredes hit his 11th homer of the season and seventh in the past 10 games for Houston.

Jose Altuve had three hits after hitting two homers Thursday. The former second-baseman easily threw out Raleigh when the Mariners’ catcher tried to score from second on Taveras’ line-drive single to left in the sixth.

Cam Smith also had three hits for the Astros.

Altuve played his 1,870th career game, tying Jo?e Cruz for third-most in Astros history behind Craig Biggio (2,850) and Jeff Bagwell (2,150).

Bryan Abreau (1-2) allowed two runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings, giving up runs for just the second time in 21 appearances. He surrendered three to the Mariners on April 9 for his other loss.

Key moment

Rodríguez, back in the lineup after missing Thursday’s game with back tightness, hit Abreu’s first pitch for a down the right-field line to score Crawford from first. On the next pitch, Raleigh hit his homer to right.

Key stat

Mastrobuoni’s homer was his first with Seattle, and first in his four-year major league career since 2023 with the Chicago Cubs.

Up next

Seattle’s Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.65) pitches against Houston’s Framber Valdez (3-4, 3.57) on Saturday.

