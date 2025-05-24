Mount Pleasant city manager resigns from office after two months

MOUNT PLEASANT – According to our news partner KETK, Mount Pleasant city manager Kimberly Meek has resigned from her position, citing unexpected family matters out of the state.

“After considerable reflection and due to unexpected personal family matters out of state, I write this letter to notify you that I am resigning my position as City Manager of Mount Pleasant, effective immediately,” Meek said to the Mount Pleasant City Council on Friday.

Meek has only served as the city manager for just two months but she said she values all the relationships she’s made in Mount Pleasant.

“The past few months have been filled with new experiences, and I value all the professional relationships I’ve developed here,” Meek said. “The City is fortunate to have such dedicated Directors with a true heart to serve.”

Assistant Mount Pleasant city manager Candias Webster will now serve as the acting city manager while the city council considers the appointment of an interim city manager until they can recruit a new city manager.

Meek’s resignation comes a year after former Mount Pleasant city manager Ed Thatcher resigned in May of 2024. The city council will hold a special agenda meeting on May 29.

