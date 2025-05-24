UPDATE: Body of missing juvenile recovered from Hideaway Lake

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2025 at 12:02 am

UPDATE: Officials with Smith County Emergency Services District 2 have confirmed that the body of a 14-year-old juvenile reported missing on Friday night has been recovered from Hideaway Lake according to our news partner KETK. ESD2 said divers were searching the lake for the juvenile’s body but have since stopped their search after his body was found, hours after he was reported missing while swimming in the lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is investigating the 14-year-old’s death.

HIDEAWAY LAKE – Law enforcement is currently looking for a 14-year-old juvenile who went missing at Hideaway Lake on Friday night.

The juvenile was swimming with friends in Hideaway Lake when he got separated from his friends, according to Smith County Emergency Services District 2. Teams are currently on the water and diving in the lake looking for the juvenile, ESD2 officials said.

