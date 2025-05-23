Today is Friday May 23, 2025
ktbb logo


At least 12 people injured in Hamburg train station stabbing, suspect in custody: Authorities

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2025 at 4:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photo by Georg Wendt/picture alliance via Getty Images

(HAMBURG, GERMANY) -- At least 12 people were injured, including three critically, in a stabbing attack at a train station in Germany on Friday, authorities said.

The suspect in the stabbing -- a 39-year-old woman -- has been arrested, police said.

The incident occurred at a train station in Hamburg. A knife was used in the attack, police said.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect. She is believed to have acted alone, according to Hamburg police, who said they are investigating her background. Police believe she may have been in "mental distress."

"So far, we have no evidence that the woman could have acted with political motivation," Hamburg police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth told reporters. "Rather, we have findings on the basis of which we are now investigating in particular whether she may have been in a state of mental distress."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC