Verdict reached in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2025 at 3:20 pm

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

(PARIS) -- A verdict was reached Friday in the 2016 jewelry heist of Kim Kardashian in Paris.

Nine men and one woman were accused in connection with the robbery, during which five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian's hotel suite.

The suspects allegedly made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back