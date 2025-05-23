Today is Friday May 23, 2025
ktbb logo


Verdict reached in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2025 at 3:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 Edward Berthelot/GC Images

(PARIS) -- A verdict was reached Friday in the 2016 jewelry heist of Kim Kardashian in Paris.

Nine men and one woman were accused in connection with the robbery, during which five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian's hotel suite.

The suspects allegedly made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC