Texas is about to allow designated prayer time in schools

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2025 at 12:57 pm

AUSTIN – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that students could get designated prayer time in school if a bill set to pass the Texas Legislature is signed into law. The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 11, passed 91-51 in the Texas House on May 22, with seven Democrats supporting the bill. If it receives one more vote without being amended, it would head to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for approval. “Senate Bill 11 is about protecting the freedom of those who choose to pray, and just as importantly, protecting the rights of those who choose not to,” said Rep. David Spiller, a Republican from Jacksboro who is carrying the bill in the House. The bill passed in the Senate in March.

Under the legislation, a school district’s board of trustees could adopt a policy requiring campuses to provide students and employees with an opportunity to partake in a period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious text each school day. A student wishing to participate would need a consent note from a parent and would waive their rights to sue the school over the policy. The time allocated could not be a substitute for instructional time. The prayer or reading of religious text must be away from other students whose parents haven’t consented, according to the bill. That means the time may be scheduled before school. Some Democrats raised concerns that part of the bill allows teachers to encourage or discourage student prayer. That measure would apply to all schools, not just those that adopt a formal policy allowing prayer or religious reading time, said Rep. James Talarico, an Austin Democrat. Allowing the encouragement of prayer would violate the First Amendment, said Rep. Chris Turner, a Grand Prairie Democrat. “Our students are protected, as we all are, by the First Amendment in our deeply personal decisions whether to pray, to not pray, to determine how we pray, whether that’s during the school day or at any other time,” Turner said. He tried to alleviate those concerns with an amendment but was unsuccessful. Spiller said the section of the bill at issue is drafted in a way that makes it consistent with existing law.

