Today is Friday May 23, 2025
ktbb logo


Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2025 at 9:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girlSULPHUR SPRINGS – Our news partner KETK reports that the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at work on Thursday in Sulphur Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Evelyn Vazquez was last seen working at the McDonald’s in Sulphur Springs.

Officials said Vazquez could be with 25-year-old Angel Daniel Garduno, who has a 2010 tan Chevy Malibu.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC