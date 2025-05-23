Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2025 at 9:32 am

SULPHUR SPRINGS – Our news partner KETK reports that the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at work on Thursday in Sulphur Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Evelyn Vazquez was last seen working at the McDonald’s in Sulphur Springs.

Officials said Vazquez could be with 25-year-old Angel Daniel Garduno, who has a 2010 tan Chevy Malibu.

