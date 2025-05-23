White Sox open 3-game series against the Rangers

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2025 at 6:05 am

Texas Rangers (25-26, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-35, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Tyler Mahle (5-1, 1.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (2-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -190, White Sox +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox start a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Chicago has a 10-14 record in home games and a 15-35 record overall. The White Sox have a 3-11 record in games decided by one run.

Texas has gone 8-16 in road games and 25-26 overall. The Rangers are 15-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Meidroth has four doubles and a home run for the White Sox. Miguel Vargas is 11 for 39 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Jung has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 RBIs while hitting .284 for the Rangers. Jake Burger is 11 for 36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .205 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (calf), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (lat), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kumar Rocker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

