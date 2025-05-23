George Kirby returns to the mound but struggles in Mariners’ loss to Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s George Kirby didn’t get the results he wanted in his season debut Thursday night against the Houston Astros. The right-hander was still encouraged in his return to the mound after a lengthy absence.

“I felt great to be back out there,” he said. “My body feels good; just didn’t go the way I wanted to tonight. But it’s a great step just being back with the boys, being with the team. And yeah, just got to do my job next time.”

Kirby allowed six hits and five runs with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of a 9-2 loss after sitting out all season with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

“The velo was good and he was attacking,” manager Dan Wilson said. “They were able to get some baserunners, he did break a couple bats in the process, but seeing George out there and him attacking with his stuff is what you love to see and definitely something to build on.”

It was tied with two outs in the fourth when Jake Meyers singled off Kirby before Cam Smith walked. Mauricio Dubón’s single on a grounder to right field scored Meyers to put Houston on top 3-2.

Jeremy Peña then sent two more home with his triple off the wall in left-center to make it 5-2 and chase Kirby.

“My heater felt awesome,” Kirby said. “I think just kind of execution, certain situations with two strikes, two outs, just got to put guys away.”

Kirby started 33 games last season to tie for the major league lead. He was 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts and 23 walks in 191 innings.

He was an AL All-Star in 2023, when he made 31 starts and went 13-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 190 2/3 innings.

Following his injury diagnosis, Kirby made only one appearance in spring training this year. He followed with three rehab starts at Triple-A Tacoma.

He believes he can build on Thursday’s start.

“I could take some things to learn from today,” he said. “Obviously didn’t go the way I wanted to, but I was trying to take a couple of things from today and, most importantly, I felt good, so kind of just take that for the next start.”

